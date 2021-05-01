BREAKING: Chris Evans Taken In Sixth Round

Name: Chris Evans

Selection: Cincinnati Bengals — Rd. 6, Pk. 202

Position: Running back

Size: 5-11, 220

CAREER HIGHS

Rushing

• Attempts: 22 - Florida, 2017

• Yards: 191 - Minnesota, 2017

• Long: 67 - Minnesota, 2017

• Touchdowns: 2 (5X) - last vs. Western Michigan, 2018



Receiving

• Catches: 5 - Ohio State, 2017

• Yards: 56 - Maryland, 2016

• Touchdowns: 1 - Rutgers, 2017

• Long: 56 - Maryland, 2016

At Michigan

• Four-time letterman (2016-17-18, '20)

• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches - 2017)

• Appeared in 42 games with six starts (one at wide receiver)

• Had three career 100-yard rushing efforts, including a career-best 191 yards and two rushing TDs against Minnesota (Nov. 4, 2017)

• Became the third Wolverine running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark in his first collegiate game, joining Walter Cross (104 yard, Sept. 12, 1998) and Chris Perry (103 yards, Sept. 2, 2000)

• Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 6, 2017)

• With teammate Karan Higdon, became the first pair of teammates to share a weekly conference award (Co-Big Ten Offensive Players of the Week) at the same position



Fifth-Year Senior (2020)

• Appeared in all six games with one start at running back and also played special teams; carried 16 times for 73 yards with a touchdown and caught nine passes for 87 yards to earn his fourth varsity letter

• Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors with three running back teammates for his performance against Minnesota

• Turned five carries into 19 yards with one score, and had a 10-yard reception at Minnesota (Oct. 24)

• Produced 10 yards on 3 carries against Michigan State (Oct. 31), playing running back and contributing on special teams

• Carried three times at Indiana (Nov. 7) and added a 23-yard catch out of the backfield

• Produced 26 yards on a pair of catches out of the backfield against Wisconsin (Nov. 14)

• Caught four passes for 30 yards at Rutgers (Nov. 21) and carried once

• Carried four times for 35 yards and caught an eight-yard pass against Penn State (Nov. 28)



Senior (2019)

• Did not participate in season



Junior (2018)

• Appeared in 10 games with two starts; generated 423 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns and added 148 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown

• Named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten team after his performance against Western Michigan

• At Notre Dame (Sept. 1), carried the ball twice and added a pair of receptions totaling 37 yards

• Turned 10 touches into 86 yards against Western Michigan (Sept. 8) with two touchdown and a long run of 27 yards

• Carried the ball 18 times for 85 yards against SMU (Sept. 15) and also caught two passes

• Returned against Wisconsin (Oc.t 13) and totaled 22 yards on seven touches at running back and wide receiver

• Totaled 13 yards on four touches at Michigan State (Oct. 20)

• Parlayed 15 touches into 87 yards with one touchdown against Penn State (Nov. 3), including 12 rushes for 57 yards and a TD

• Ran six times for 75 yards including a season-best 61-yard touchdown at Rutgers (Nov. 10) and added 26 yards receiving

• Ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards against Indiana (Nov. 17)

• Racked up 11 touches at Ohio State (Nov. 24) with eight carries for 33 yards and three catches for another 25, including a nine-yard touchdown reception

• Ran the ball seven times for 20 yards with one receptions against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29) in his second start of the year

Sophomore (2017)

• Played in all 13 games with two starts at tailback, generated a total of 842 all-purpose yards (685 rushing yards) and 7 touchdowns

• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches)

• Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 6, 2017)

• Shared the team's Offensive Player of the Game honor after the win over Minnesota

• Pro Football Focus College Big Ten Offensive Team of the Week honoree against Purdue (Sept. 23), Minnesota (Nov. 4) and Maryland (Nov. 11)

• Carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards against Florida at the Advocare Classic (Sept. 2) in his first career start at running back

• Registered five carries for 15 yards against Cincinnati (Sept. 9)

• Carried the ball six times for 30 yards against Air Force (Sept. 16)

• Registered 16 total touches against Purdue (Sept. 23), with 14 carries for 97 yards and two receptions for 28 yards, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season on the ground and sealing the game with a 49-yard scamper in the fourth quarter

• Carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards, adding a 14-yard reception against Michigan State (Oct. 7)

• Carried the ball eight times for five yards at Indiana (Oct. 14)

• Carried the ball four times at Penn State (Oct. 21), totaling 17 yards

• Tallied five carries for 29 yards at Rutgers (Oct. 28), adding a 20-yard touchdown reception

• Exploded for a career-high 191 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns against Minnesota (Nov. 4)

• Carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards with two scores and added two receptions for 29 yards at Maryland (Nov. 11)

• In his second start of the season, totaled 12 touches for 44 yards at Wisconsin (Nov. 18), with a 19-yard reception and 25 yards on the ground

• Produced 101 total yards on 11 carries, totaling 67 yards, and five receptions for 34 yards against Ohio State (Nov. 25)

• Totaled 35 yards on 11 touches in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1), with nine carries for 24 yards

Freshman (2016)

• Played in all 13 games and made one start at slot receiver to earn his first varsity letter

• Team's second-leading rusher with 614 yards on 88 carries with four touchdowns

• Averaged a team-best 7.0 yards per carry and caught six passes for 87 yards

• Was the team's Offensive Player of the Game after making his collegiate debut vs. Hawaii (Sept. 3), rushing eight times for 112 yards and two touchdowns

• Rushed nine times for 35 yards against UCF (Sept. 10) and added a two-yard reception

• Made one catch for three yards and added four carries against Colorado (Sept. 17)

• Carried the ball eight times for 56 yards and one TD against Penn State (Sept. 24) and added 34 yards on eight attempts vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 1)

• Rushed 11 times for a career-best 153 yards at Rutgers (Oct. 8), and tallied a 57-yard career long run

• Had a 16-yard run before leaving the game due to injury vs. Illinois (Oct. 22)

• Recorded four runs for 11 yards against Michigan State (Oct. 29)

• Stepped out at the half-yard line against Maryland (Nov. 5) after a career-long 56-yard reception

• Had 55 all-purpose yards against Iowa (Nov. 12) and was the team's leading rusher

• Carried the ball nine times for 39 yards against Indiana (Nov. 19)

• Played in his first Ohio State game (Nov. 26), rushing six times for 18 yards

• Led the team with 49 rushing yards on eight carries vs. Florida State in the Orange Bowl (Dec. 30)

• Scored the then-go ahead touchdown on a 30-yard run against the Seminoles with 1:57 left in the contest