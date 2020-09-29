Chris Fowler: Michigan Must Get Over Hump And Beat Ohio State

Over the offseason, Michigan's top priority has likely been to replace the starting quarterback position with a competent yet talented player whether that be Joe Milton or Cade McNamara. But the Wolverines are also tasked with replacing a host of other players after 10 U-M athletes were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Such a monumental task may temper the expectations for Michigan's squad this fall, but ESPN analyst Chris Fowler is of the mindset that the standard in Ann Arbor has not changed even the slightest bit due to the offseason attrition.