Chris Fowler: Michigan Must Get Over Hump And Beat Ohio State

Eric Rutter

Over the offseason, Michigan's top priority has likely been to replace the starting quarterback position with a competent yet talented player whether that be Joe Milton or Cade McNamara. But the Wolverines are also tasked with replacing a host of other players after 10 U-M athletes were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Such a monumental task may temper the expectations for Michigan's squad this fall, but ESPN analyst Chris Fowler is of the mindset that the standard in Ann Arbor has not changed even the slightest bit due to the offseason attrition.

The Five Most Interesting Things Ed Warinner Said: Sept. 28, 2020

Michigan's offensive line coach has as tough a job as anyone on staff, but it did get a bit easier recently.

BrandonBrown

Cade McNamara Is A QB Who Has Poise, Confidence In Spades

Damonte Ranch head coach Shawn Dupris is optimistic about the impact Cade McNamara will make at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

2023 WR Carnell Tate Showed Crisp Route Running At Prep Redzone Camp

Sophomore wideout Carnell Tate looks like one of the top players at his position in the Mdiwest.

Eric Rutter

Is The Joe Milton Hype Warranted?

Joe Milton is being compared to some great NFL quarterbacks already.

BrandonBrown

2022 RB Arlen Harris Jr. Names Michigan A Top School

Standout junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. is liking what he's hearing from the Michigan coaching staff.

Eric Rutter

Jalen Mayfield Officially Cleared To Play

Jalen Mayfield has officially been cleared to return to the field for Michigan.

BrandonBrown

Michigan In A Good Spot With 2022 TE Oscar Delp

Michigan already has one tight end in the fold in 2022 and could add another in Oscar Delp.

BrandonBrown

Top Defensive Performers From Prep Redzone Camp

Numerous players that could pick up Michigan interest stood out on defense at the Prep Redzone camp on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Targets Dominate At Prep Redzone Camp

A number of players already on Michigan's radar attended the Chicago-area camp on Saturday, logging impressive performances in the process.

Eric Rutter

Can Michigan Start The Season 1-0?

Michigan has a very tough test to start the season.

BrandonBrown

