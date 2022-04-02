Michigan Spring Game Draft, Colin Kaepernick In Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh In 2022

A spring game honorary captain isn't really supposed to be the center of attention but that's how things are shaping up in Ann Arbor. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has invited his former quarterback Colin Kaepernick to be a captain during pregame festivities for tomorrow's spring game. Kaepernick will also throw to some wide receivers at halftime in front of dozens of NFL scouts as he continues to chase his NFL dreams. The announcement of Kaepernick's involvement has driven a bit of a wedge into the Michigan fanbase, which certainly wasn't Harbaugh's intention, but it's silly to think that he didn't know there would be some backlash.

Once we discussed the elephant in the room, we launched into our Michigan Football Spring Game Draft. Given some of the question marks on Michigan's roster, assembling a starting lineup on both sides of the ball for two teams can be tricky, but that's what makes spring ball so fun. It was fun to put our teams together ahead of the spring game that will be played between two teams that were drafted by the Michigan coaching staff.

Here are the teams we came up with...who ya got?!