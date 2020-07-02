The Latest Numbers From COVID-19 Testing At Michigan
BrandonBrown
The University of Michigan has released its most recent findings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The release is as follows:
Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing:
These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.
Student-athletes tested for COVID-19, to date: 194
Positive Tests: 2
Staff members tested: 131
Positive tests: 0
Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested: 322
Positive tests: 2
Latest testing date: June 29
Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on June 29: 89
Positive tests from June 29: 0