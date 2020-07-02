The Latest Numbers From COVID-19 Testing At Michigan

The University of Michigan has released its most recent findings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The release is as follows:

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing:



These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.



Student-athletes tested for COVID-19, to date: 194

Positive Tests: 2

Staff members tested: 131

Positive tests: 0

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested: 322

Positive tests: 2

Latest testing date: June 29

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on June 29: 89

Positive tests from June 29: 0