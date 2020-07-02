WolverineDigest
The Latest Numbers From COVID-19 Testing At Michigan

The University of Michigan has released its most recent findings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The release is as follows:

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing:

These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.

Student-athletes tested for COVID-19, to date: 194

Positive Tests: 2

Staff members tested: 131

Positive tests: 0

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested: 322

Positive tests: 2

Latest testing date: June 29

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on June 29: 89

Positive tests from June 29: 0

Freshmen Faces: Blake Corum

Here's what incoming freshman running back Blake Corum brings to the table.

J.J. McCarthy Tapped Into Competitive Nature At Elite 11 Finals

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy squared off against 19 other top quarterbacks, and there is a strong argument to be made that he was one of the best players after the three-day Elite 11 Finals.

The Great Jim Harbaugh-James Franklin Debate

James Franklin vs. Jim Harbaugh: who is the better coach? No debate is more heated among Michigan and Penn State fans than this.

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Sammy Faustin In 2020

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Sammy Faustin could help provide some depth for the Wolverines in 2020.

Freshmen Faces: Reece Atteberry

Here's what to expect from incoming freshman offensive lineman Reece Atteberry.

Jake Butt Named to Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team

It is no secret that Jake Butt rewrote the Michigan tight end record book, but he was so effective in college that the Big Ten Network put him on their All-Decade squad.

SI All-American Ranks J.J. McCarthy Second Best QB

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy was consistently one of the top performers at the Elite 11 Finals according to SI All-American's on-site reporters.

Elite 11 Finals: J.J. McCarthy Day Three Grade

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy has been steady throughout the Elite 11 Finals and contributed another quality performance on day three of the competition.

Michigan Football Top 25 Players For 2020

We cast five ballots to determine the Top 25 players for 2020, with Nico Collins, Jalen Mayfield and Aidan Hutchinson vying for top honors.

J.J. McCarthy Turning Heads At Elite 11

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy was named to the Elite 11 Finals and has been drawing rave reviews for his performance against 19 other top quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

