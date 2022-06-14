Skip to main content

Former Wolverine To Join Hutchinson In Detroit

The Detroit Lions added a little more firepower to their offense on Tuesday with their latest addition.

It's official: former Wolverine, Devin Funchess, is returning to the great state of Michigan. On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that they had signed Funchess as a tight end, a position he played during his time at the University of Michigan. 

Though talented, Funchess hasn't played an NFL game in a while. After breaking his collarbone during week one of the 2019 season, Funchess didn't play another game for the Colts. He would sign with the Packers the following season, but opted out of the season altogether due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Here are the NFL career numbers for Funchess so far:

  • Games played: 62
  • Receptions: 164
  • Receiving yards: 2,265
  • Avg. Per Reception: 13.8
  • Touchdowns: 21
At Michigan, Funchess was a three-year letterman that appeared in 37 games with 25 starts. He's tied for No. 12 on U-M's career 100-yard receiving games list (5).

