WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Don Brown's Take On Why Some Players Make It And Some Don't

Brandon Brown

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been around the game of football for a long, long time. He has seen underrecruited, diamonds in the rough blossom into NFL stars and he's seen bonafide high school superstars flame out and hang the cleats up for good.

No coach knows exactly why the paths can be so different. If they did, they'd be the most successful coach in the country with no misses on the recruiting trail. Brown has had more hits than misses, which is the mark of most good coaches, but he's not perfect. 

On Thursday morning, Brown attempted to explain why some freshmen make it and some don't and even mentioned a few of his incoming youngsters when talking about needing to see it on the field. He's obviously been missing that opportunity given the pandemic, but he knows what he's looking for.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Announcement Primer: 2021 Outside Linebacker Junior Colson

Four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson breaks down the five teams he is choosing from for his announcement on Sunday.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown Gives His Take On Playing In An Empty Stadium

No one knows what football will look like this fall but most coaches don't seem to care much either way.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Source: Chaundee Brown Should Receive Immediate Eligiblity

Incoming senior transfer Chaundee Brown should be granted eligibility in 2020-21, a source tells Wolverine Digest

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Rocco Spindler Names Michigan To Final 5

Four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler released his final five schools on Friday night, and Michigan made the cut.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown On Defensive Lapses Against Ohio State, In Bowl Game

Michigan's defensive coordinator has been mostly good but he recognizes that there have been letdowns.

Brandon Brown

by

Mdwalt

Michigan To Field Youthful Secondary This Fall

Though young, Andre Seldon and D.J. Turner could serve key roles for the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown Talks Bob Shoop And Brian Jean-Mary

Michigan hired two very experienced defensive coaches this offseason and both are vibing well with Don Brown.

Brandon Brown

Opinion Roundtable: Where Does Jim Harbaugh Rank Among College Coaches?

Depending on who you ask, Jim Harbaugh can fall in a variety of spots among college coaches.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Michigan Commit Film Study: J.J. McCarthy

Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy should give U-M fans plenty of reason for excitement.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown Alters Recruiting Technique Amid Quarantine

Michigan has been one of the more successful teams in terms of recruiting over the past two months.

Eric Rutter