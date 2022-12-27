Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.

On Monday evening Edwards once again took to the podium as soon as the team landed in Arizona and again provided a great quote. It wasn't humorous this time, it was profound. Everyone sees Michigan's 13-0 record, all the awards, the talented players producing week after week and Jim Harbaugh and his staff dominating opposing sidelines, but hearing the why from a prominent player like Edwards is really pretty powerful.

"Everybody works hard. We're all humble. Everybody wants everybody to get better. There's no selfishness on this team. Everybody is disciplined. Everybody is well coached -- everybody is, like, wired to be a Michigan Man," Edwards said.

"We're coached great by our head coach (Jim Harbaugh) and all of our position coaches. And it's easy when you have coachable guys and great guys to be able to play with and to play for. We play for each other."

The thing about Edwards is he doesn't have a clue what lip service is. Whatever he's genuinely thinking or feeling, he's going to say. That's why the quote above is so strong. It's one thing to say those kinds of words, it's another thing to believe them wholeheartedly, and Edwards does. As does the rest of the team. You know it because of how it looks and the results speak for themselves. That's why this team is so confident heading into Saturday's matchup against TCU.