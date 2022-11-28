Skip to main content

Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes

After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the biggest game of the year.

After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. 

For his efforts, Edwards was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Not only was Edwards named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, it turns out that he also made a bit of Michigan Football history on Saturday with his performance against the Buckeyes:

  • On Saturday, Edwards became the first player in Michigan Football history with a touchdown pass , touchdown catch, and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in his career. 
    • 2021 vs Iowa - 75 yard touchdown pass
    • 2021 vs Maryland - 77 yard touchdown reception
    • 2022 vs Ohio State - 75 and 85 yard touchdown runs
  • The last player to score a touchdown of at least 75 yards in three different ways in his career was Tom Harmon, who did it all in the same game against California in 1940: 70-yard punt return, 86-yard run from scrimmage, 95-yard kickoff return. Harmon had five total scores in the game (one passing, one other rushing).
  • Edwards now leads the nation in yards per carry (7.47 YPC) with 687 yards on 92 carries. 
