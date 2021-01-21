Michigan Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Officially Enters The Transfer Portal

Before Joe Milton was officially named Michigan's starting quarterback, Dylan McCaffrey, who showed flashes of doing some good things, opted out of the 2020 season and reportedly prepared himself for a transfer. Now, the 6-5, 220-pounder is officially in the transfer portal and will suit up elsewhere in 2021.

McCaffrey played in 13 games over two seasons at Michigan, with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also showed flashed of being a dynamic runner and looked to be next up in terms of leading the Wolverines. Once the 2020 season rolled around, the competition heated up and ultimately Joe Milton won the job. Milton struggled, Cade McNamara came in and briefly shined before getting hurt and now Michigan is back to square one without a true starter at quarterback all while McCaffrey is headed out the door.

The struggles at quarterback have been puzzling under Jim Harbaugh and many U-M fans really wished that McCaffrey would've at least been available in 2020. Based on how things played out in hindsight, McCaffrey certainly would've played, and who knows what could've happened.

We spoke about McCaffrey's departure during the season last year at a time when many fans were saying, "I told you so," in reference to the thought that the lanky quarterback should've been the guy all along. When Milton struggled and then when McNamara got hurt, slotting McCaffrey in there at least for a look would've made a lot of sense. Who knows what could've been?

What we do know, is that McCaffrey graduated from Michigan in December and has two years of eligibility remaining. He is a former four-star recruit and appears to have a lot of upside because of his frame, athleticism, drive and football smarts. He'll almost certainly get a shot somewhere else and may really have Michigan fans wishing he would've stayed in Ann Arbor if he realizes the potential most thought he had when he arrived at U-M.