Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/19/19
We may already know the key to the Indiana game.
What’s your key to the game? Let us know in the comments section.
We may already know the key to the Indiana game.
What’s your key to the game? Let us know in the comments section.
I myself believe Gattis will attack their weakness. I think that's why we saw a more down field attack on Saturday. I remember Gattis in an interview this off season say they were going to be "Balanced." He said not just 50-50 run-pass, but running when they have to and passing when they have to. I believe he will just try to exploit a weakness instead of trying to force a running game.