Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/19/19

Steve Deace

We may already know the key to the Indiana game.

 What’s your key to the game? Let us know in the comments section. 

MichiganFan141985
MichiganFan141985

I myself believe Gattis will attack their weakness. I think that's why we saw a more down field attack on Saturday. I remember Gattis in an interview this off season say they were going to be "Balanced." He said not just 50-50 run-pass, but running when they have to and passing when they have to. I believe he will just try to exploit a weakness instead of trying to force a running game.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/18/19

Steve Deace
It is over after all. Jim Harbaugh delivered the kill-shot to what's been a very successful era of Sparty football.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Driving A Stake Through Sparty

Steve Deace
How Jim Harbaugh took control of the instate rivalry, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Video & Analysis: Jay Harbaugh Explains Why Ben Mason Belongs On Offense

Brandon Brown
Ben Mason started out the year as a defensive lineman but those days are gone.

How Jim Harbaugh Wrecked Sparty Football

Steve Deace
How the arrival of Jim Harbaugh caused Mark Dantonio's once proud Michigan State program to crumble.

Video: Shaun Nua Uses One Word To Describe Aidan Hutchinson

Brandon Brown
Shaun Nua is having a lot of fun because his group is talented and Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of that.

Michigan Film Breakdown: What We Learned From Devin Gardner

MichaelSpath
Every Tuesday, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down Michigan's film. Here is what he taught the audience, including great and not-so-great throws from Shea Patterson and a debate over U-M's final touchdown.

Video: Shaun Nua Lauds Carlo Kemp For Leadership, Levelheadedness, More

Brandon Brown
Carlo Kemp is the epitome of a team captain.

Opinion Roundtable: Is Indiana Going To Be A Pain In Michigan’s Butt Again?

Brandon Brown
For the past few years, Indiana has been a thorn in Michigan's side but U-M has been able to survive. What about this year?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/20/19

Steve Deace
If indeed Dantonio is staying on the job in East Lansing, how does that impact the instate rivalry moving forward?

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Brandon Brown
Come on in and chat about Michigan and Michigan State battling for The Paul Bunyan Trophy.