Ed Warinner Talks About Working For PJ Fleck

Coaching trees have a lot of branches and guys that once worked together often square off later on down the road. That's the exact situation for Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner heading into the season opener against Minnesota.

Warinner coached under current Gophers head coach PJ Fleck during Fleck's first year in Minneapolis. Warinner certainly doesn't feel any ill will toward Fleck, but he's hoping to impose his will on him this weekend by way of the run game.