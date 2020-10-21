Michigan OL Coach Ed Warinner Previews Battle For The Little Brown Jug

In the past, Ed Warinner has been on the other side of the Michigan - Minnesota rivalry as a member of P.J. Fleck's Gophers staff in 2017, but now he's on the other side of the rivalry and is geared up for U-M's season opener.

During a session with the media, Coach Warinner spoke about the nature of the rivalry and how close it has been in recent seasons, a situation that is highlighted by how close the teams are in the ranks (No. 18 for Michigan, No. 21 for Minnesota). In fact, the last time the battle for the Little Brown Jug took place in Minnesota, the Wolverines squeaked out a 29-26 victory thanks to a timely goal line stand late in the fourth quarter. That game was in 2015, and it marks Michigan's most recent trip to Minnesota. Two years after that, U-M also logged a 33-10 victory in Ann Arbor, and Coach Warinner was a part of that contest, albeit on the losing side with the Gophers.

In addition to a snapshot of past meetings between the two Big Ten programs, Warinner spoke about how this season's meeting is expected to go and described why he believes it's going to be a "tight game" on Saturday. Minnesota may have lost some depth at the defensive end position over the offseason, but that does not mean there are not competent replacements who are eager to move into a position of prominent playing time.

