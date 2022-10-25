Skip to main content

Erick All Injury Update

Senior tight end Erick All recently posted pictures of himself from the hospital indicating that he was done playing football for a while and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed as much on Monday afternoon.

Senior tight end Erick All has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season, according to an announcement from Jim Harbaugh Monday.

All was a significant presence last season: he totaled 38 receptions for 437 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021. His season was highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown that sealed a late win over Penn State.

This year though, All only appeared in the first three games of the season, notching only three catches in the process, before sitting due to an unknown injury. In his absence, senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker has drastically increased his production, and has demonstrated solid chemistry with quarterback JJ McCarthy.

All posted on his Instagram last Friday, alluding to a ‘life-changing operation,’ but nothing more was known at the time.

But now, with Harbaugh’s confirmation, we know that the co-captain’s senior season is over. 

By Joshua Messe
