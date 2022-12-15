Skip to main content

Michigan Lands Productive Freshman Transfer

Michigan has added another potential starter to its roster via the transfer portal.

A little over a week ago, Michigan added Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson to its roster via the transfer portal. Henderson, an NFL prospect, has a chance to start for the Wolverines next season. Today, Michigan added another potential starter to its roster in former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann

The 6-2, 220-pound Hausmann earned immediate playing time as a true freshman, playing in every game with seven starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.

Hausmann made three tackles in his debut against Northwestern. He started the next week against North Dakota, becoming only the fifth true freshman linebacker to start for Nebraska in the last 30 seasons. Hausmann had six tackles in his first career start. He started the next week against Georgia Southern and had seven tackles. He made one tackle against No. 6 Oklahoma. Hausmann had three tackles at Purdue. He started against No. 17 Illinois and recorded a pair of tackles. In a start the next week against Minnesota, Hausmann totaled four tackles, including a two-yard tackle for loss for his first career TFL. He had a big game at No. 3 Michigan, finishing with 10 tackles, including a three-yard sack for his first career sack. He topped that effort with a career-high 12 tackles the next week against Wisconsin. Hausmann ended the year with six solo tackles at Iowa with a fumble recovery that set up a Husker field goal.

ernest hausmann
Michigan WolverinesNebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan Football Helmet
Football

