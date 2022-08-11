Michigan Football Position Group Breakdown, Mazi Smith, Fall Camp, Media Availabilities

Michigan football has been getting after it for about a week now as they prepare for the season opener against Colorado State. Jim Harbaugh and his assistants have been a little more forthcoming with information compared to past years, which has allowed us to really piece together a starting offense and defense. Co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss gave some good insight into their positions groups, and we also got a chance to speak with Mike Morris, Luke Schoonmaker and Ryan Hayes.

Even though we haven't spoke to him since Big Ten Media Days, Mazi Smith has been a popular player. Morris referenced him and he's been dubbed as the "freakiest" player in the country by Bruce Feldman. Even though he hasn't recorded a sack while at Michigan, Smith seems poised for a monstrous year for various reason. We discuss those and many other things on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.