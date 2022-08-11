Skip to main content

Michigan Football Position Group Breakdown, Mazi Smith, Fall Camp, Media Availabilities

Michigan football is getting closer and closer as we march toward the middle of August.

Michigan football has been getting after it for about a week now as they prepare for the season opener against Colorado State. Jim Harbaugh and his assistants have been a little more forthcoming with information compared to past years, which has allowed us to really piece together a starting offense and defense. Co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss gave some good insight into their positions groups, and we also got a chance to speak with Mike Morris, Luke Schoonmaker and Ryan Hayes.

Even though we haven't spoke to him since Big Ten Media Days, Mazi Smith has been a popular player. Morris referenced him and he's been dubbed as the "freakiest" player in the country by Bruce Feldman. Even though he hasn't recorded a sack while at Michigan, Smith seems poised for a monstrous year for various reason. We discuss those and many other things on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

mazi smith sherrone moore
Football

Michigan Football Position Group Breakdown, Mazi Smith, Fall Camp, Media Availabilities

By Brandon Brown44 seconds ago
InShot_20220727_214651623
Football

WATCH: U-M's Mazi Smith Is A Freak

By Christopher Breiler13 hours ago
aidan hutchinson
Football

Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone

By Brandon BrownAug 9, 2022 11:54 PM EDT
Matt Weiss
Football

The Three Most Interesting Things Matt Weiss Said: Aug. 7, 2022

By Brandon BrownAug 9, 2022 12:45 AM EDT
Michigan Football
Football

LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?

By Christopher BreilerAug 7, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
Sherrone Moore
Football

The Three Most Interesting Things Sherrone Moore Said: Aug. 7, 2022

By Brandon BrownAug 7, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Fall Camp Update: The Quarterback Battle

By Brandon BrownAug 6, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
mel pearson
Hockey/Baseball

Michigan Fires Mel Pearson

By Brandon BrownAug 6, 2022 1:41 PM EDT