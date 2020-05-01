Potential First-Round Picks Michigan Could Face Next Season

In 2019, Michigan faced four first-round selections in the No. 2 pick Chase Young, the No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah and the No. 19 pick Damon Arnette all from Ohio State, along with the No. 13 pick Tristan Wirfs from Iowa. If you include Tua Tagovailoa (who didn't play against Michigan), Jedrick Wills, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, the number jumps to eight.

In 2020, Michigan has the potential to see seven first rounders on opposing teams. Obviously the order isn't known yet and guys will have to declare in some cases, but there are some really talented players on U-M's schedule.

Justin Fields - Ohio State

The signal caller for Ohio State will only be a junior next season but he's viewed as a top-ten pick before as things stand right now. Depending on which mock draft you look at, Fields is projected to go as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 13. He first has to declare for the draft, but Fields feels like a lock to be a very high pick. Regardless of where he's projected and/or taken, he's the most dangerous player on Michigan's schedule next year.

Micah Parsons - Penn State

A supremely athletic linebacker at 6-3, 245 pounds, Parson is definitely projected to be drafted in the first round pick as a junior as well. Different mocks have him sprayed around a bit, but he's a defensive playmaker and will be coveted. He could potentially go as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 28 according to several mock drafts that have been released. I personally think he's a top-15 talent, and will definitely be a headache for Michigan's offense next year.

Shaun Wade - Ohio State

Another year, another projected first-round cornerback from Ohio State. With Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette manning the cornerback spots last year, the supremely talented Wade saw the field as a nickel corner. In 2020 as a junior, he'll be the top cover guy on the team and is going to grade out very well. Just about every mock draft has him going somewhere in the top 20, with top ten being possible. Cornerbacks aren't quite as coveted as they once were, but Wade is very likely going to be the first corner taken in the 2021 draft should he declare.

Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Tight end is another position that's not always viewed as a priority in the first round, but Freiermuth is arguably the best player at the position, and he's just a junior as well. If a team needs a tight end bad enough, and he views himself as a first round pick, he could go early. He's not on every outlet's first-round mock draft but he's been projected to go as high as No. 16. The 6-5, 256-pounder had a big game against Michigan in 2019 and probably has a few more in him as he wraps up his career as a Nittany Lion.

Rondale Moore - Purdue

After missing most of his sophomore season with an injury, Moore is expected to explode back onto the scene as a junior. He's another guy that's projected to go somewhere in the 20s on most mock drafts if he declares, but isn't quite viewed as a consensus first rounder. At 5-9, 181 pounds, Moore is small, but he's lightning quick, very fast and is exactly what the NFL is all about right now. Someone will probably take him early because he's explosive and will have one of the better highlight tapes in the country next fall. Throw in the fact that he'll probably test extremely well at the combine and you have the recipe for Moore to be a first rounder.

Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Yet another true junior, Bateman's name shows up on mock drafts here and there, but like Moore, he's not considered a consensus first-round selection. As a true sophomore last year, Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns and really looks the part at 6-2, 210 pounds. If there's a run on receivers in round one, Bateman might end up being a part of it.

Chris Olave - Ohio State

The same can be said about Olave. Another true junior, Olave floats around the field and did so to the tune of 48 catches for 840 yards and 12 scores last year. I only found his name on one mock draft and it was pick No. 32. He's more likely to go in the second round if he comes out, but like Moore, could get snapped up in the first round if teams get itchy at the receiver position.