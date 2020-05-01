Four-Star Defensive Tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Names U-M To Top Group

WolverineDigest
With defensive tackle a point of emphasis for Michigan moving forward in the 2021 class, one big U-M target will be coming off the board soon. Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake four-star Victory Vaka, who named Michigan as one of his top five schools back in mid-March, is going to announce his commitment on May 4.

Throughout the cycle, U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua has worked hard to reel in Vaka, and the 6-3, 325-pound defensive tackle knows he’s wanted in Ann Arbor. Vaka has spoken highly of the U-M staff, which includes defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Overall, Vaka would be an important and coveted addition to Michigan’s class, but Florida and Texas A&M have done an exceptional job in recruiting the California blue chip prospect.

At this moment, Michigan might be running in second or third place, but the Wolverines would likely still land an official visit later down the road. Last month, Vaka told Wolverine Digest that was scheduled to take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 19. Several recruits, including recent commit Ja’Den McBurows, also have official visits slated for that weekend. Hosting Vaka in June would be an important development for U-M, even if the four-star does choose the Aggies next week.

With Vaka’s announcement approaching, Michigan remains in contention for Gaffney (S.C.) High four-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who released a top 13 on Thursday with Michigan included.

Ranked as the No. 1 player in South Carolina, Ingram-Dawkins is a long lineman at 6-5 and his length helps keep blockers at bay and prevents lineman from grabbing ahold of him. Ingram-Dawkins is still growing and will likely approach 300 pounds by the start of his senior season.

The challenge for Michigan here will be landing an official visit from Ingram-Dawkins, who has schools ranging from Auburn to Oregon to Georgia interested in his services. Nua has put in time recruiting Ingram-Dawkins and has kept U-M in the mix moving forward.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, Michigan continues to remain in good shape for Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore. With one of his teammates committed to Michigan, Moore is consistently hearing from the U-M staff.

According to Northmont head coach Tony Broering, the Wolverines have made a strong impression on the program. After Gabe Newburg went from Northmont to Michigan, a pipeline of sorts has been established between the two schools.

When Newburg left for Michigan, he was 6-3 and 230 pounds, whereas now the defensive end checks in at 6-5 and 250 pounds. Newburg has enjoyed his time at Michigan, and he echoes those sentiments when talking with Broering and Moore.

Moore recently posted his top 10 schools, and Michigan unsurprisingly made the list. Look for U-M to keep involved and make a strong push for Moore to join what stands as the No. 10 class in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Michigan continues to focus on adding a defensive tackle or two to the 2021 class, and Victory Vaka is set to announce soon. Which school do you expect Vaka to commit to? Let us know! 

