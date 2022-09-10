Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Hawaii

Michigan beat up on Colorado State last week winning by 44 points and today is supposed to be even worse. Hawaii lost by 53 to Vanderbilt. VANDERBILT. Michigan is favored by 51.5 and is actually expected to cover. The outcome of the game isn't expected to be very intriguing, but JJ McCarthy getting his first start, is. Making some predictions about how the dominant win will look isn't actually very easy.

1. JJ McCarthy will account for 4+ touchdowns

This is a combination of two things — everyone seems to score against Hawaii and I think McCarthy is really good. McCarthy is getting his first start and is supposed to use it to convince Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the program that he truly is QB1. Against Hawaii, he should have no problem. McCarthy's live arm should be on full display, as should his legs, which apparently carry him at 4.4 speed. Whether it's a couple/few scores through the air or one or two on the ground, I think McCarthy will be involved in at least four scores.

2. Erick All will score a touchdown

Harbaugh is always so complimentary when speaking about All and with good reason. He's bigger, stronger, possibly faster and more mature now, which should result in more production. A reliable tight end can often be a young quarterback's best friend, so keep an eye on that connection now that McCarthy is the starter. I see Michigan getting into the Red Zone or inside the 10, against a loaded box, and showing run while All slips in behind the defense for an easy score.

3. Michigan will record 5+ sacks again

The Wolverines recorded seven sacks last week against Colorado State, which means that unit is hungry and confident. They're big, fast and versatile, and Jesse Minter uses them in various ways. We'll see Jaylen Harrell bringing heat and dropping into coverage. We'll see new cornerback Mike Sainristil covering slot receivers and coming off the edge on a blitz. We'll see Junior Colson and Mike Barrett using their elite speed to shoot gaps. It's going to be a long day for the Hawaii QBs and I thin it'll result in at least five sacks for the maize and blue.

4. Michigan will score a defensive/special teams touchdown

Last week we watched DJ Turner scoop up a fumble and race 45 yards into the end zone. We also saw Rod Moore pick off a pass that he nearly took back to the house. Michigan also has a ton of speed in the return game with Roman Wilson and AJ Henning. I don't expect Wilson to get many opportunities, but Henning might get a crack at several punt returns. Throw in the fact that Michigan is notorious for blocking punts and creating havoc on special teams under Jay Harbaugh, and I see an opportunity for the Wolverines to score an unorthodox touchdown against a severely outmatched Hawaii team.

5. Michigan will cover the massive 51.5-point spread

The number is huge, but Vanderbilt beat Hawaii by 53, so it's definitely realistic. The 51.5-point spread is reportedly the largest in Michigan football history, which speaks to just how far apart these two teams are in terms of talent and expectations. Michigan is going to be able to do whatever it want, and McCarthy is literally fighting for his football life. Most already think he's going to be the guy moving forward, but the young QB wants to leave no doubt. Throw in the fact that five-star 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis will be in attendance, leads me to believe that Harbaugh and the offensive staff want to make a big time impression.