Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

It's clear that Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was paying close attention to Jim Harbaugh's postgame speech after beating Ohio State in 2021.

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program. 

Referring back to the gem that Jim Harbaugh dropped during his postgame press conference after beating Ohio State in 2021, Dickinson shared his thoughts on the Buckeye's struggles against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Just in case you missed it, Harbaugh stepped up to the podium following Michigan's incredible 42-27 win over Ohio State last November and was asked about all of the trash talk coming from Columbus over the years and if that motivated the Wolverines. Here's what Harbaugh had to say:

"Well it did," said Harbaugh. "Probably the things you're thinking of are the same things I'm thinking of. We'll just move on with humble hearts and take the high road, but there's definitely stuff that people said that spurred us on even more...sure. Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple...but they didn't."

Though Harbaugh would later offer no comment when asked about whether or not the "third base" comment was a direct shot at Ryan Day, the U-M head football coach offered the following:

"I have no comment about that at this time," said Harbaugh with a smile. 

