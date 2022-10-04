Michigan Football Over Iowa, Talking Indiana Hoosiers, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy & Blake Corum

Michigan is now 5-0 after beating Iowa in Iowa City and looking toward 6-0 with a matchup against Indiana in Bloomington coming up this weekend. The Hoosiers love to throw it around, which can be tricky in another team's house, but Michigan is expected to win by quite a bit. It's going to be interesting to see how the Wolverines prepare for IU after the trip to Kinnick and ahead of the big time matchup against Penn State.

Obviously a lot of Michigan's success depends on JJ McCarthy's continued development. The young quarterback was solid against Iowa, but not necessarily lights out and yet, Michigan got a 13-point win inside of a venue where that just doesn't happen. How will things look for McCarthy on the road this weekend and against the best team not named Ohio State next week? We're all very anxious to get the answer to that question.