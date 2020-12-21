FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Jabrill Peppers Tells Story Of Being Traded, Talks Success As A Giant

Former Wolverines star Jabrill Peppers is shining in New York, but how he got there wasn't so shiny.
As a Wolverine, Jabrill Peppers did it all. In the NFL, it's been more of the same. Peppers plays deep safety, patrols the box and returns punts for the New York Giants. His role as a special teams return man is definitely unique for someone who plays as a hybrid linebacker, but that's how it's always been for Peppers.

Even when he was with the Browns, who drafted him No. 25 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Peppers played all over the place. He wasn't overly successful with the Browns, but who is, honestly? Obviously the Browns are doing quite well now, but that wasn't the case when they dealt Peppers and a couple of draft picks to the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the Browns and Giants, Peppers spoke about how he found out he had been traded and how he's feeling now as a member of Big Blue. 

"I get to play for a historic organization," Peppers said. "I'm not tripping off of it one bit."

I'm sure Peppers would like to be winning more, but you can't knock his logic. He's back home, playing a ton and making plays. Winning isn't happening right now, but guys like Peppers will help the Giants get back on track.

