WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner

They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday.

After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.

In what was supposed to be another dominant win for Michigan (at least according to Vegas), the Wolverines found themselves in a full four-quarter battle with Illinois on Saturday. Trailing late in the fourth by a score of 16-17, Moody nailed a 35-yard field goal to put Michigan ahead with just nine seconds left on the clock.

Shortly after hitting the game winner and celebrating on the field once the game went final, Moody eventually made his way back to the locker room where he was greeted appropriately by his teammates.