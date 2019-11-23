GameOfMyLife: Jamar Adams Relives 2005 Penn State Win

A three-year starter for the Maize and Blue during his four seasons in Ann Arbor (2004-07), Jamar Adams ranks second all time among Michigan safeties with 22 career pass breakups. He also had four interceptions, to go along with the 172 total tackles he made.

In this interview, Adams discusses how he came to live in New York working for prominent U-M alumnus Stephen Ross, why he chose Michigan over ACC schools coming out of Charlotte, the special bond the 2004 class (which included Mike Hart and Chad Henne) had, and he takes us step-by-step through the Penn State game, which the Wolverines won on WR Mario Manningham's game-winning TD.

