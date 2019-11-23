Wolverine Digest
#GameOfMyLife: Jamar Adams Relives 2005 Penn State Win

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

A three-year starter for the Maize and Blue during his four seasons in Ann Arbor (2004-07), Jamar Adams ranks second all time among Michigan safeties with 22 career pass breakups. He also had four interceptions, to go along with the 172 total tackles he made. 

In this interview, Adams discusses how he came to live in New York working for prominent U-M alumnus Stephen Ross, why he chose Michigan over ACC schools coming out of Charlotte, the special bond the 2004 class (which included Mike Hart and Chad Henne) had, and he takes us step-by-step through the Penn State game, which the Wolverines won on WR Mario Manningham's game-winning TD. 

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Value Of Blowout Win

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan blew Houston Baptist out, 111-68, which begs the question — can a team learning anything from such a lopsided victory?

Five Takeaways: Breaking Down Michigan's Blowout Win Over Houston Baptist

Brandon Brown
0

Houston Baptist was simply outmatched from the jump and Michigan ended up looking really good because of it.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Indiana

Brandon Brown
2 0

Michigan's games have been tough to predict because a lot of them have played out differently than many thought they would.

Three Things To Watch When Michigan Plays Indiana

MichaelSpath
0

Is the Indiana defense really as good as its numbers indicate? Will Michigan follow its Michigan State or Notre Dame game plan? We take a look at the three biggest storylines entering Saturday's game in Bloomington.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
0

We try our hands at predicting how the game will play out in Bloomington tomorrow.

Opponent Preview: Indiana At The Top Of Its Game

Jake Sage
0

Indiana is 7-3 and looking to finish its season strong when it hosts Michigan Saturday. Learn more about the Hoosiers.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/22/19

Steve Deace
0

It's a good day for Michigan if.....Indiana. What needs to happen Saturday for it to be a good day for the Wolverines.

Video: Juwan Howard Previews Houston Baptist

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan basketball will try to get to 4-0 against Houston Baptist later tonight.

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Franz Wagner's Status

Brandon Brown
0

Freshman Franz Wagner is getting closer and closer to making his debut.

Listen: Rueben Riley Praises Michael Onwenu, Michigan Offensive Line

Staff of WolverineDigest.com
0

In his weekly radio appearance on Ann Arbor's WTKA, former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley highlights the Wolverines that have stood out to him and how they handled Michigan State's front seven.