Michigan Football: Odds On Who's Coming, Going, And Staying

Steve Deace

Reading the tea leaves, here's the odds we'd place on who's back next year, who's not, and who still might come into the Michigan football fold.

Nico Collins: 75% odds he returns for his senior season. He loves it at Michigan, and I think he sees the potential of being the one true downfield outside receiver on a team that will be loaded with speed guys inside to stress a defense. That will leave him often in man coverage. 

Donovan Peoples-Jones: 50-50 are the odds he stays/goes for his senior year. If he shows out in the Citrus Bowl and demonstrates he's fully healthy, the odds he goes substantially increase. 

Ambry Thomas: 95% odds he returns for his senior season. Should be preseason All-Big Ten, at worst, heading into next fall. 

Cesar Ruiz: 80% odds he returns for his senior season. He'd be a third day draft pick now, but could potentially be the top center taken in the 2021 draft with a strong 2020. 

Darion Green-Warren: 99.9% odds the consensus 4-star cornerback from California commits to Michigan at the U.S. Army All-American Game on January 4th. Think Quinten Johnson in the 2019 class for his recruiting endgame. 

Unnamed defensive tackle via transfer portal: 90% odds Michigan adds at least one big body here to bolster its defensive tackle ranks. 

Unnamed offensive tackle via transfer portal: 60% odds Michigan adds an offensive tackle to help bridge the gap for some of the young guys still developing. Michigan seems to be intent on doing so Thus, the only reason the odds aren't higher is whether somebody worthy of playing here would be willing to come in with both starting tackle spots likely spoken for next season (see Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes). 

Unnamed quarterback via transfer portal: I think the odds are lower than is being speculated. Let's say 25%, because those are about the chances the Wolverines can find someone worthy of a scholarship, who wouldn't mind being the third string quarterback next season. Unless you want to lose Dylan McCaffrey, or for all their Signing Day hype the coaches now believe Joe Milton was a miss. I also think if both of those guys didn't look capable of being the starter, the odds would be lower for either Collins or DPJ to return. 

 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/27/19

Steve Deace

Michigan's 2020 opening opponent, Washington, is going to have a new look next season.

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

Brandon Brown

Here's a collection of all things Michigan football as the Wolverines prepare to take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Brandon Brown

Outside of the playoffs, Michigan and Alabama is the marquee matchup for the postseason.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Brandon Brown

With Isaiah Livers out indefinitely, Juwan Howard now has to come up with a new starting five.

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Brandon Brown

Michigan has as tough a task as any team in the country with its bowl matchup against Alabama.

Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Brandon Brown

Michigan has added a mid-year walk on in local product Brandon Wade.

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Brandon Brown

Everything you need to know about Michigan's matchup with Alabama.

Michigan's Top 10 Sports Stories Of The Decade, Part II

Steve Deace

With the 2010s coming to a close, it's time to take a look back at the biggest Michigan sports stories of the decade. Part II looks at our picks for the top five.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Much Needed Win Over The Blue Hose

Kevin Minor

Michigan blasted Presbyterian last weekend, which was a needed victory after a tough stretch.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?