LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: Michigan Football Expectations, The New Staff, Jim Harbaugh In Year 7

Michigan football kicks off in 121 days giving everyone lots of time to think and talk about what the season might look like.

Jim Harbaugh is heading into year No. 7 at Michigan, but instead of nearing a decade of stability, more questions surround the program now than at any other point during Harbaugh's tenure.

During a segment on The M Zone with Jamie Morris and Dennis Fithian, we discuss the quarterback situation, expectations for Michigan football in 2021 and what exactly it all means for Jim Harbaugh.