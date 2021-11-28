Hutchinson One Win Away From Fulfilling Legacy

Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Hutchinson Is One Win Away From Fulfilling His Legacy At Michigan

    The senior edge-rusher came back to lay the foundation for the Michigan Football program moving forward - and he's about to deliver in a very big way.
    As senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made his way into the press room following Michigan's convincing win over Ohio State, you could see the sense of accomplishment - and maybe some relief - all over his face.  Not only did Hutchinson help lead Michigan to its first victory over Ohio State since 2011, he also notched three sacks on the afternoon - setting a new single season sack record at UM (13). 

    "We were so dominant," said Hutchinson. "Offensively, defensively - the way the offense was moving the ball, I don't know how many yards they had, but they were moving that thing down the field. Defensively we let up a couple of big plays, which we knew we were going to let up, but we got big inside the redzone on some of those drives."

    "I thought we really played good complimentary football."

    For Hutchinson, Saturday's result is why he returned to Ann Arbor for his senior season. Though individual accolades are great, the man rocking No. 97 came back for far more.

    "I want to win a Big Ten championship. That's something that I haven't achieved here at Michigan. I feel like it's incomplete," he said. "Obviously, you can make all the plays you want. You can make all the sacks, TFLs, but you don't have a ring? There's a feeling of unfulfillment there, in my mind at least, so that's one thing, and I want to beat Ohio State. Hands down, those are the two things that I care about the most, and I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten championship, that will fulfill my legacy."

    With Michigan and Iowa set to kickoff for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Aidan Hutchinson is now just one win away from fulfilling his legacy at the University of Michigan. 

