    December 21, 2021
    Andrel Anthony Was Born to Be a Wolverine

    The talented wide out proved time and time again that he's ready to compete at the colligate level.
    True freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony might be an East Lansing native, but he's been a Wolverine at heart for quite some time. 

    For proof, look no further than the photo Anthony recently shared to his social media accounts. The photo shows a roughly 13-year-old Andrel Anthony posing with current head coach Jim Harbaugh during a youth football camp in 2015.

    Anthony had his coming out party against the Spartans back in October, finishing the afternoon in East Lansing with a career-high six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. 

    In the video above, Anthony discusses his October performance against Michigan State, his chemistry with freshman QB JJ McCarthy and how he views his role moving forward. 

