Another Wolverine Declares For NFL

The Michigan Wolverines have another vacancy to fill up front on the offensive line with the latest announcement on Thursday.

It's official, the Michigan Wolverines will need to replace at least two starters up front on the offensive line in 2022.

Andrew Stueber, a 6-7, 340-pound right tackle announced on Thursday that he would pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. You can read his full statement below.

"It has been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan. I will forever remember Saturdays in the Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world.

"Thank you to my family and friends for always believing in me and cheering me on along the way. I would not be here without your endless love and support.

"Coach Harbaugh, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime Thank you, coach Moore, for your mentorship, guidance and commitment to making the offensive line the best in the nation.

"To the strength staff, the athletic training staff and the entire football coaching staff, thank you. I am grateful to all of you. You have helped me become the athlete I am today.

To my teammates, you have become family on and off of the field. We are brothers forever and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished, especially this year.

To my offensive line, it was an unbelievable ride and I can't wait to see what you all accomplish in the future.

"It has been a lifelong dream to continue my football career and play in the NFL I am ready to move one step closer to that dream by declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Forever Go Blue!"