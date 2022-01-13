Skip to main content

Another Wolverine Declares For NFL

The Michigan Wolverines have another vacancy to fill up front on the offensive line with the latest announcement on Thursday.

It's official, the Michigan Wolverines will need to replace at least two starters up front on the offensive line in 2022. 

Andrew Stueber, a 6-7, 340-pound right tackle announced on Thursday that he would pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. You can read his full statement below. 

Screenshot_20220113-121333_Instagram

"It has been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan. I will forever remember Saturdays in the Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world. 

"Thank you to my family and friends for always believing in me and cheering me on along the way. I would not be here without your endless love and support.

Read More

"Coach Harbaugh, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime Thank you, coach Moore, for your mentorship, guidance and commitment to making the offensive line the best in the nation. 

"To the strength staff, the athletic training staff and the entire football coaching staff, thank you. I am grateful to all of you. You have helped me become the athlete I am today. 

To my teammates, you have become family on and off of the field. We are brothers forever and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished, especially this year. 

To my offensive line, it was an unbelievable ride and I can't wait to see what you all accomplish in the future. 

"It has been a lifelong dream to continue my football career and play in the NFL I am ready to move one step closer to that dream by declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Forever Go Blue!"

USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
Football

Another Wolverine Declares For NFL

13 seconds ago
jim harbaugh michigan football crowd stadium
Football

The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues, Michigan Football Happenings And New Schedule

14 hours ago
DSC_1846
Football

Michigan Football's Official 2022 Schedule Released

Jan 12, 2022
DSC_1802 (2)
Football

Former Michigan QB Finds New Home

Jan 11, 2022
banner aidan hutchinson tunnel michigan football stadium
Football

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

Jan 11, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan With Best Finish In 25 Years

Jan 11, 2022
jim harbaugh nick saban kirby smart
Football

The Latest on Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Happenings, CFP Title Game

Jan 10, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Veteran Wolverine Announces Return for 2022

Jan 10, 2022