14 In, 14 Out: Will The AP Poll's Wild Ride Continue?

    The 2021 College Football Season Has Been Nothing Short Of Special - And The Numbers Prove It

    In a sport that often lacks parity at the top, the 2021 college football season is giving fans plenty to be excited about as the second half of the season begins.
    The first half of the 2021 college football season has treated fans to some of the best half of football in recent memory. As evidence, look no further than the latest AP top 25 Poll when compared to the preseason AP top 25 Poll.

    Here's how it all breaks down:

    Unranked to ranked (14)

    • No. 25 Purdue
    • No. 24 UTSA
    • No. 23 Pitt
    • No. 22 SDSU
    • No. 21 SMU
    • No. 20 Baylor
    • No. 19 Auburn
    • No. 18 NCST
    • No. 16 Wake Forest 
    • No. 15 Kentucky 
    • No. 12 Ole Miss
    • No. 9 Michigan State
    • No. 8 Oklahoma State
    • No. 6 Michigan

    Ranked to unranked (14)

    • Arizona State (No. 25)
    • Utah (No. 24)
    • UL (No. 23)
    • Texas (No. 21)
    • Washington (No. 20)
    • Indiana (No. 17)
    • LSU (No. 16)
    • USC (No. 15)
    • Miami (No. 14)
    • Florida (No. 13)
    • Wisconsin (No. 12)
    • North Carolina (No. 10)
    • Iowa State (No. 7)
    • Clemson (No. 3)

    Preseason AP Top 25 teams that moved up (6)

    • No. 14 Coastal Carolina (preseason No. 22)
    • No. 11 Iowa (preseason No. 18)
    • No. 10 Oregon (preseason No. 11)
    • No. 7 PSU (preseason No. 19)
    • No. 2 Cincinnati (preseason No. 8)
    • No. 1 Georgia (preseason No. 5)

    Preseason AP Top 25 teams that moved down (5)

    • No. 17 Texas AM (preseason No. 6)
    • No. 13 Notre Dame (preseason No. 9)
    • No. 5 Ohio State (preseason No. 4)
    • No. 4 Alabama (preseason No. 1)
    • No. 3 Oklahoma (preseason No. 2)

