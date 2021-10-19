14 In, 14 Out: Will The AP Poll's Wild Ride Continue?

In a sport that often lacks parity at the top, the 2021 college football season is giving fans plenty to be excited about as the second half of the season begins.

The first half of the 2021 college football season has treated fans to some of the best half of football in recent memory. As evidence, look no further than the latest AP top 25 Poll when compared to the preseason AP top 25 Poll.

Here's how it all breaks down:

Unranked to ranked (14)

No. 25 Purdue

No. 24 UTSA

No. 23 Pitt

No. 22 SDSU

No. 21 SMU

No. 20 Baylor

No. 19 Auburn

No. 18 NCST

No. 16 Wake Forest

No. 15 Kentucky

No. 12 Ole Miss

No. 9 Michigan State

No. 8 Oklahoma State

No. 6 Michigan

Ranked to unranked (14)

Arizona State (No. 25)

Utah (No. 24)

UL (No. 23)

Texas (No. 21)

Washington (No. 20)

Indiana (No. 17)

LSU (No. 16)

USC (No. 15)

Miami (No. 14)

Florida (No. 13)

Wisconsin (No. 12)

North Carolina (No. 10)

Iowa State (No. 7)

Clemson (No. 3)

Preseason AP Top 25 teams that moved up (6)

No. 14 Coastal Carolina (preseason No. 22)

No. 11 Iowa (preseason No. 18)

No. 10 Oregon (preseason No. 11)

No. 7 PSU (preseason No. 19)

No. 2 Cincinnati (preseason No. 8)

No. 1 Georgia (preseason No. 5)

Preseason AP Top 25 teams that moved down (5)