Highest Ranking Military Officer In Michigan Addresses U-M Football Team

In what kicked off an incredible day, Major General Paul Rogers addressed the Michigan football team and made several comparisons between it and the National Guard.

On July 15, 2022, the U-M football program entered into a first-of-its-kind NIL deal with the Michigan National Guard. The day was filled with advice, valuable messages, team building, discipline, fun and some badass flights around the state of Michigan in Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters. Before the festivities kicked off, Major General Paul Rogers addressed the Michigan football team in a way that made everyone in the room realize how truly special it was that so many civilians were able to take part in such an amazing day.

Major General Rogers is the highest ranking military officer in the state and, when he entered the room, it was a big deal. Hearing him speak was an honor and you could tell that the Wolverines in attendance were soaking it all up.

