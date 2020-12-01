Records Keep Falling As Michigan Stacks Historic Losses

The Wolverines are setting program records, but none are worth bragging about.

Until a dismal 27-17 loss against Penn State on Saturday, Michigan had never lost to a team with an 0-5 or worse record since their first game in 1897. To make it worse, the loss came against a Penn State team that has also set its own record for having the worst season start in program history.

Michigan struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing 417 yards while gaining only 283. This is the sixth time this season that the Wolverines have given up over 400 yards.

Michigan is now 2-4 overall and 0-3 at home. Under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh, this team is on its way to making more unsightly history.

In order to break even and avoid logging their first losing season since 2014, Michigan will need to win their two remaining games. Michigan will host Maryland next Saturday and will play the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road the following week if activities resume.

If the Wolverines do not make drastic changes to improve their offense before Saturday, they are at risk of placing more demerits on Michigan’s long-standing football tradition. Since they began playing in Ann Arbor in 1883, Michigan has never had a winless season at home. A loss against Maryland would erase the 137-year streak and bring shame to Michigan’s historical program.

Should the Wolverines lose one or either of their remaining games, Jim Harbaugh will record his first losing season as a head coach since 2008.

The future of Harbaugh’s contract remains uncertain and multiple record losses certainly worsen his case for staying in Ann Arbor past the end of 2021. Under Harbaugh, the Wolverines have never beaten Ohio State, and have failed to prevail over Michigan State as they have gone 3-3 over their in-state rivals.

The near future looks bleak for Michigan, and the program must seriously re-evaluate their approach before there are no records left to break.