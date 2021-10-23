Specific Predictions For Northwestern Game, Over/Unders, Big Ten Games, Game Picks

Even though Michigan is favored by a massive 23.5 points, it's hard to figure out exactly how the game against Northwestern will look. Pat Fitzgerald always has his teams ready and Jim Harbaugh correctly said that the Wildcats are always better in the middle and later part of the season than they are at the beginning. Throw in the fact that Michigan has won four of its last five matchups against Northwestern by an average of just 4.75 points, and you start to really wonder how much Michigan can win by.

While trying to figure out how the game will look, it's fun to get into the actual stats of the game. How many times will Cade McNamara throw it? How well will Michigan be able to run the ball against Northwestern's porous defense? How often will we see Brad Robbins and Jake Moody? Those kinds of things will determine how the game looks, even though most people expect a win for the Wolverines.

We also get into some of the other games around the Big Ten and the country. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.