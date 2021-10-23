    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Specific Predictions For Northwestern Game, Over/Unders, Big Ten Games, Game Picks

    Michigan is trying to get to 7-0 with Northwestern on the clock.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Even though Michigan is favored by a massive 23.5 points, it's hard to figure out exactly how the game against Northwestern will look. Pat Fitzgerald always has his teams ready and Jim Harbaugh correctly said that the Wildcats are always better in the middle and later part of the season than they are at the beginning. Throw in the fact that Michigan has won four of its last five matchups against Northwestern by an average of just 4.75 points, and you start to really wonder how much Michigan can win by. 

    While trying to figure out how the game will look, it's fun to get into the actual stats of the game. How many times will Cade McNamara throw it? How well will Michigan be able to run the ball against Northwestern's porous defense? How often will we see Brad Robbins and Jake Moody? Those kinds of things will determine how the game looks, even though most people expect a win for the Wolverines.

    We also get into some of the other games around the Big Ten and the country. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    jim harbaugh pat fitzgerald
    Football

    Specific Predictions For Northwestern Game, Over/Unders, Big Ten Games, Game Picks

    52 seconds ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern

    26 minutes ago
    northwestern pat fitzgerald
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Northwestern

    3 hours ago
    isaiah barnes frankie collins zeb jackson
    Basketball

    Nobody Is Doing It Like The University Of Michigan

    7 hours ago
    juwan howard
    Basketball

    Photo Gallery: Michigan Madness

    10 hours ago
    blake corum
    Football

    Haskins And Corum Must Continue To Earn Yards After Contact For Michigan To Be Successful In Marquee Matchups

    12 hours ago
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    2022 Quarterback Has Michigan In Final Three As Decision Nears

    Oct 21, 2021
    pat fitzgerald ryan hilinski 68
    Football

    Discussing Northwestern, George Jewett Trophy, Second Half Of Michigan's Season

    Oct 21, 2021