Michigan Linebacker Announces Transfer

A day after his brother announced his decommitment from Michigan, a veteran Wolverine announces his intention to transfer.
Less than 24 hours after 2022 defensive tackle prospect Alex VanSumeren announced his decommitment from the University of Michigan, junior linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced his intention to transfer on Friday afternoon. 

 “I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal and begin a new chapter in my life,” Ben VanSumeren wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of his workout and game highlights.

The 6-2, 253 pound linebacker began his career at the University of Michigan as a fullback, transitioning to linebacker for the 2020 season.  Though VanSumeren showed promise, he was never able to fully establish himself in a starting role in Ann Arbor - participating in fifteen games and making just two starts during his career.

The latest transfer announcement from VanSumeren marks the seventh Wolverine to announce their depature from the program since the conclusion of the 2020 season: 

  • RB Zach Charbonnet: UCLA
  • DE Luiji Vilain: Wake Forest
  • RB Christian Turner: Wake Forest
  • QB Dylan McCaffrey: Northern Colorado
  • P Will Hart: Undecided
  • LB Adam Fakih: Undecided
  • LB Ben VanSumeren: Undecided

 

