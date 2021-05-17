Ranking Michigan's Toughest Games Of The 2021 Schedule

The Wolverines will need to navigate through a tough schedule in hopes of claiming their first Big Ten title since 2004.

As another college football season draws near, the expectations for the Michigan Wolverines football program remain high - while patience is currently at an all-time low.

The 2021 season will mark Jim Harbaugh's seventh year as head coach of the Wolverines, entering the pivotal year still searching for his first win against Ohio State and his first trip to Indianapolis for a shot at the Big Ten championship. Though the Wolverines will return some significant experience, the majority of the starting positions remain up for grabs as Michigan looks to answer several question marks heading into fall camp.

Looking ahead at the 2021 schedule, Michigan's pathway toward a breakout season that includes a win against the Buckeyes and/or a trip to Indy is certainly far from friendly. The Wolverines will clash with a pesky Washington Husky team in week two, travel to places like Spartan Stadium, Camp Randall and Happy Valley, as well as the annual matchup with Ohio State on the final weekend of November - this time in Ann Arbor.

With that, we ranked all 12 of Michigan's regular season games from easiest to hardest.

No. 12: Northern Illinois - Saturday, Sep 18

2020 record: 0-6

Previous meeting: Michigan 33, Northern Illinois 17 (2005)

No. 11: Western Michigan - Saturday, Sep 4

2020 record: 4-2

Previous meeting: Michigan 49, Western Michigan 3 (2018)

No. 10: Rutgers - Saturday, Sep 25

2020 record: 3-6

Previous meeting: Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (2020)

No. 9: Northwestern - Saturday, Oct 23

2020 record: 7-2

Previous meeting: Michigan 20, Northwestern 17 (2018)

No. 8: at Nebraska - Saturday, Oct 9

2020 record: 3-5

Previous meeting: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (2018)

No. 7: at Maryland - Saturday, Nov 20

2020 record: 2-3

Previous meeting: Michigan 38, Maryland 7 (2019)

No. 6: Washington - Saturday, Sep 11

2020 record: 3-1

Previous meeting: Michigan 31, Washington 29 (2002)

No. 5: at Michigan State - Saturday, Oct 30

2020 record: 2-5

Previous Meeting: Michigan 24, Michigan State 27 (2020)

No. 4: Indiana - Saturday, Nov 6

2020 record: 6-2

Previous meeting: Michigan 21, Indiana 38 (2020)

No. 3: at Penn State - Saturday, Nov 13

2020 record: 4-5

Previous meeting: Michigan 17, Penn State 27 (2020)

(2020) Note: Michigan currently has two game losing streak

No. 2: at Wisconsin - Saturday, Oct 2

2020 record: 4-3

Previous meeting: Michigan 11, Wisconsin 49 (2020)

(2020) Note: Michigan currently has two game losing streak

No. 1: Ohio State - Saturday, Nov 27