Discussing The 2020 Football Season, Big Ten Approach, Jim Harbaugh's Comments
BrandonBrown
There's been more and more buzz today about the potential for the football season to be canceled, at least in the Big Ten. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement earlier today about that and supported it with data and signed it with the hashtags #WEWANTTOCOACH and #WEWANTTOPLAY.
Michael Spath and I discussed all of that in an effort to make sense of what we're hearing and what we think is going to happen sooner rather than later.