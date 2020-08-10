WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Discussing The 2020 Football Season, Big Ten Approach, Jim Harbaugh's Comments

BrandonBrown

There's been more and more buzz today about the potential for the football season to be canceled, at least in the Big Ten. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement earlier today about that and supported it with data and signed it with the hashtags #WEWANTTOCOACH and #WEWANTTOPLAY.

Michael Spath and I discussed all of that in an effort to make sense of what we're hearing and what we think is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten To Vote On 2020 Season Later Tonight

As news regarding the Big Ten continues to pile up, reports say that the conference's presidents will vote on the fall sports season later tonight.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Adds 2021 Preferred Walk-On Ian Burns

The Michigan basketball program landed a PWO commit last week when Illinois guard Ian Burns issued his verbal pledge to the Wolverines. See what he will bring to Michigan moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Players Want To Play, Coaches Want To Coach

With football looking less and less likely, coaches and players are banding together with one unified message.

BrandonBrown

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Releases Statement With Football Season Hanging In The Balance

Jim Harbaugh and his guys want to play football.

BrandonBrown

College Football Players Band Together In Attempt To Save 2020 Season

The likelihood of fall football in the Big Ten took a big hit on Sunday night, but the discussion is not over.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Set To Ramp Up Pursuit Of 2021 OL Drew Kendall

With Rocco Spindler off the board, Michigan is likely to put all its eggs in the Drew Kendall basket as U-M searches for another OL commit in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Freshmen Faces: Dan Villari

Quarterback Dan Villari was a late addition to Michigan's class but has some juice to him.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

Handicapping SI All-American Candidate Rocco Spindler's Announcement

Looking ahead to Rocco Spindler’s announcement, where is the SI All-American candidate most likely to wind up at? Here is a preview of his impending decision.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Rocco Spindler Previews His Decision

With Rocco Spindler set to announce tomorrow, the Michigan target broke down his five options with Wolverine Digest.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Discussing The Beef Between Jim Harbaugh And Ryan Day

We know about the historic rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, but what about a new development between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day?

BrandonBrown

by

MORandy