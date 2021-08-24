Big Ten Issues Major Statement On COVID Cancellations

The new COVID-19 policy within the Big Ten Conference is sure to have an impact on the 2021 season.

Following a turbulent 2020 season for the conference, the Big Ten issued a statement on Monday regarding its new COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the 2021 season.

"In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings. If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a 'no contest.'"

You can read the full forfeiture policy for the 2021 season below or visit the official Big Ten website for additional information.

2021-22 BIG TEN CONFERENCE FORFEITURE POLICY

Interim Guidance for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

(Adopted and effective from 8/20/21 until rescinded by the Administrators Council.)