Michigan Football: Three True Freshman Who Can Make An Immediate Impact In 2021

Andrel Anthony Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt : 175

: 175 Hometown : East Lansing, Mich.

: East Lansing, Mich. High School: East Lansing

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals — Like Boyd, Anthony isn't the biggest, fastest or most naturally athletic receiver on the field, but he's got a knack for creating separation, makes tough catches look easy and is better after the catch than you'd think. Boyd is listed at 6-1, 197 pounds, which is where Anthony probably ends up by the time he's done at Michigan once he's able to mature and hit the weight room.

2021 Outlook: Anthony reminds me of Ronnie Bell as someone who isn't as coveted or dynamic, but just manages to get open, catch the ball and get the job done. I don't think he'll be needed as a true freshmen since U-M is so fast and young at receiver, but he's got the kind of skill set that just works.

Donovan Edwards

Position: Running Back

Running Back Ht : 5-11

: 5-11 Wt : 190

: 190 Hometown : West Bloomfield, Mich.

: West Bloomfield, Mich. High School: West Bloomfield

Other Notable Offers: Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, USC, Texas, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, and Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — Jones was not highly recruited coming out of high school but he is certainly a stud now. Build wise the two are similar. Jones currently plays at 208 pounds, and Edwards recently said he'd like to get to 200. Once he spends much of his time in a college weight room and that lower body catches up with the upper body, he'll likely be north of 210 pounds. Like Jones, Edwards is an extremely skilled receiver out of the backfield and also blocks quite well when asked. There's really nothing Edwards can't do from the running back position and he's a threat at all times just like Jones is for the Packers.

2021 Outlook: Edwards is an explosive running back with the size, speed, and physicality to make an immediate impact at Michigan. However, as it currently stands, the Michigan running back room is a crowded one - and Edwards will have to compete with guys like Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins for early playing time. Even with all of the competition that lies ahead, Edwards is a guy who will likely see the field early and often in his first year at Michigan.

Junior Colson

Junior Colson / submitted

Position : Outside Linebacker

: Outside Linebacker Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt : 228

: 228 Hometown : Brentwood, Tenn.

: Brentwood, Tenn. High School: Ravenwood

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars — Coming out of high school, Jack was a do-it-all athlete who projected best to outside linebacker, just like Colson. In fact, Jack carried the ball quite a bit in college at UCLA before getting drafted as a linebacker by the Jags. At a listed 228 pounds, Colson is a tad heavier and lankier than Jack was as a 215-pounder coming out of high school, but the two have very similar skillsets and athletic abilities. Jack now tips the scales at 244 pounds, which is probably about what Colson will be at by the time he's done at U-M. I don't see Colson carrying the ball at Michigan, but he's talented enough to become at least a second-round pick like Jack was.

2021 Outlook: Colson might just be able to find his way onto the field as a rookie, at the very least on special teams. He did a little bit of everything for his high school this past season including returning kicks, which is not typical for linebackers. He's got really good size for today's brand of college football and can really run. He's a natural blitzer, a sideline-to-sideline player, he can cover in space and he's a sure tackler. He's one of the best overall players in Michigan's class and might earn early playing time because of it.