Another Wolverine Enters The Transfer Portal

After struggling to see the field during his time at Michigan, this defensive end is looking for a new home.

Fifth year defensive lineman Phillip Paea's name is in the transfer portal. The 6-4, 305-pound DL out of Berrien Springs (Mich.) played in just three games during his four years at MIchigan.

You can see some of his career highlights below via MGoBlue.com:

At Michigan

• One-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2019)

• Two-year letterman (2018, '20)



Senior (2020)

• Appeared in one game along the defensive line to earn his second varsity letter

• Returned to game action and contributed on special teams against Wisconsin (Nov. 14)



Junior (2019)

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his preparing the offense to face against Michigan State



Sophomore (2018)

• Earned his first varsity letter

• Appeared in two games on the offensive line to earn his first varsity letter

• Made his Michigan debut playing reserve offensive line (right guard) against Western Michigan (Sept. 8)

• Played left guard against Nebraska (Sept. 22)



Freshman (2017)

• Did not see game action



Prep

• Attended Berrien Springs High School (2017) coached by Tony Scaccia

• Earned Honor Roll

Key Statistics

• Tallied 53 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups as a senior

• Recorded 67 tackles, 12 TFLs, two sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior

Honors and Rankings

• 247.com three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 38 DT in the nation and No. 13 player in Michigan

• ESPN four-star prospect and rated as the No. 30 DT in the nation

• Scout.com three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 DT in Michigan

• PrepStar three-star recruit and named to the publication's All-Midwest Region

• Played in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22, 2017

• Selected first-team USA Today All-USA (Michigan) as a senior

• Chosen the Division 5-6 Player of the Year as a senior and twice named first team Division 5-6 All-State by the Associated Press

• 2015 and 2016 Detroit News All-State Dream Team

• Max Preps All-American and three-time All-Conference