Another Wolverine Enters The Transfer Portal

After struggling to see the field during his time at Michigan, this defensive end is looking for a new home.
Author:
Publish date:

Fifth year defensive lineman Phillip Paea's name is in the transfer portal.  The 6-4, 305-pound DL out of Berrien Springs (Mich.) played in just three games during his four years at MIchigan.  

You can see some of his career highlights below via MGoBlue.com:

At Michigan
• One-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2019)
• Two-year letterman (2018, '20)

Senior (2020)
• Appeared in one game along the defensive line to earn his second varsity letter
• Returned to game action and contributed on special teams against Wisconsin (Nov. 14)

Junior (2019)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree
• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his preparing the offense to face against Michigan State

Sophomore (2018)
• Earned his first varsity letter
• Appeared in two games on the offensive line to earn his first varsity letter
• Made his Michigan debut playing reserve offensive line (right guard) against Western Michigan (Sept. 8)
• Played left guard against Nebraska (Sept. 22)

Freshman (2017)
• Did not see game action

Prep
• Attended Berrien Springs High School (2017) coached by Tony Scaccia
• Earned Honor Roll

Key Statistics
• Tallied 53 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups as a senior
• Recorded 67 tackles, 12 TFLs, two sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior

Honors and Rankings
• 247.com three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 38 DT in the nation and No. 13 player in Michigan
• ESPN four-star prospect and rated as the No. 30 DT in the nation
• Scout.com three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 DT in Michigan
• PrepStar three-star recruit and named to the publication's All-Midwest Region
• Played in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22, 2017
• Selected first-team USA Today All-USA (Michigan) as a senior
• Chosen the Division 5-6 Player of the Year as a senior and twice named first team Division 5-6 All-State by the Associated Press
• 2015 and 2016 Detroit News All-State Dream Team
• Max Preps All-American and three-time All-Conference

