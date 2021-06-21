Big Ten Title Odds: Michigan Wolverines

Much like the rest of the country, Vegas views the Wolverines as a long shot to capture the Big Ten title.

While the Michigan Football program has solidified itself as one of the top recruiting programs in all of the Big Ten, the Wolverines have captured the conference title just three times since the year 2000 ('00, '03, '04).

Entering the 2021 season, Michigan will be looking to capture the conference title for the first time in 17 years and, in order to do so, will need to answer several significant questions along the way. With question marks at key positions like the quarterback, offensive line, defensive line and corner back spots, Vegas - like much of the country - views Michigan as a long shot to capture the Big Ten conference title.

Sportsline.com recently released it's list of programs that have the best shot at winning the conference title and, spoiler alert, Ohio State takes the top spot.

Here's how Sportsline.com views the top Big Ten championship contenders heading into the 2021 season.

Ohio State: 75.4%

Iowa: 8.0%

Wisconsin: 5.4%

Indiana: 5.3%

Michigan: 4.0%

Penn State: 1.4%

Michigan will need to get through all but one of the teams listed above if they have any shot at winning the conference title, facing Wisconsin on the road in week five, Indiana in week eight, Penn State on the road in week nine and Ohio State at home to finish out the regular season in week twelve.