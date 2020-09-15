SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Report: A Big Ten Decision Will Be Made Tonight, Football Will Return

BrandonBrown

I know, I know...we've been hearing this for several days now but apparently it's really coming this time. 

Per KETV in Omaha, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter was making small talk before a news conference and was overheard on a hot mic saying, “We’re getting ready to announce Huskers and Big Ten football tonight.”

Everyone in the media has been reporting on this ad nauseam with sources and reports from various people not actually involved in the process. This direct quote from someone definitely in the know seems to indicate that football is really on the way this time.

If the Big Ten does indeed announce tonight that football will be played this fall, they'll have to get it going pretty quickly in order to finish on time for the College Football Playoff. Our own Steve Deace recently took a stab at how the schedule could and should look.

If I were the Big Ten, I’d start an 8-game schedule with two byes on Oct 10, with a conference title game Dec 19. Teams that aren’t ready yet, like Wisconsin and Maryland, have their first bye week 1. That gives you 10 weeks to play 8 games, so there's wiggle room and in time for playoff.

If I had to guess, this will be Michigan’s 2020 schedule:

10/17: at Minnesota 
10/24: Wisconsin 
10/31: Penn State 
11/7: at Rutgers 
11/14: Michigan State 
11/21: at Indiana 
11/28: Maryland 
12/5: at Ohio State 
12/12: bye/makeup date

If it ends up playing out this way, we're one month away from Big Ten football. It's been a long, annoying, tiring and indecisive road, but we'd all be just fine with that if we're watching Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten in 30 days.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Makes The Cut For Big Time QB Target Nicco Marchiol

One of Michigan's top quarterback targets in the 2022 class is still considering the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

U-M Football Practicing Safety And Caution For Inside Michigan TV Show

Despite the uncertain times, Michigan football is taking every precaution necessary to ensure that it actually has a fall football season to play.

Eric Rutter

No. 2 SDE In 2022 Class Puts Michigan In Top Group

Junior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is one of the top players at his position, and he has Michigan as one of his top seven schools.

Eric Rutter

Tracking The Latest On The Big Ten's Re-Vote

There is a new chapter in the Big Ten's roller coaster decision regarding whether or not to play football this year.

Eric Rutter

Commitment Impact: Tavierre Dunlap To Michigan

Take a look at how running back Tavierre Dunlap fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M offenses.

BrandonBrown

Schlissel Expected To Vote Yes On Big Ten Revote

When the revote happens, Michigan will reportedly vote yes.

BrandonBrown

What To Expect From Tavierre Dunlap At Michigan

Michigan scored on the recruiting trail once again on Saturday when SI All-American candidate Tavierre Dunlap announced his commitment to U-M.

Eric Rutter

Tavierre Dunlap Becomes First Michigan RB Commit In 2021

Michigan moves closer to rounding out its 2021 class on offense as running back Tavierre Dunlap issued his commitment to the Wolverines on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Will There Be A Vote And What Would The Result Be?

Another day, another potential vote.

BrandonBrown

Chris Evans Is Easy To Root For

Chris Evans has earned his way back onto the field.

BrandonBrown