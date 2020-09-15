Report: A Big Ten Decision Will Be Made Tonight, Football Will Return

I know, I know...we've been hearing this for several days now but apparently it's really coming this time.

Per KETV in Omaha, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter was making small talk before a news conference and was overheard on a hot mic saying, “We’re getting ready to announce Huskers and Big Ten football tonight.”

Everyone in the media has been reporting on this ad nauseam with sources and reports from various people not actually involved in the process. This direct quote from someone definitely in the know seems to indicate that football is really on the way this time.

If the Big Ten does indeed announce tonight that football will be played this fall, they'll have to get it going pretty quickly in order to finish on time for the College Football Playoff. Our own Steve Deace recently took a stab at how the schedule could and should look.

If I were the Big Ten, I’d start an 8-game schedule with two byes on Oct 10, with a conference title game Dec 19. Teams that aren’t ready yet, like Wisconsin and Maryland, have their first bye week 1. That gives you 10 weeks to play 8 games, so there's wiggle room and in time for playoff. If I had to guess, this will be Michigan’s 2020 schedule:



10/17: at Minnesota

10/24: Wisconsin

10/31: Penn State

11/7: at Rutgers

11/14: Michigan State

11/21: at Indiana

11/28: Maryland

12/5: at Ohio State

12/12: bye/makeup date

If it ends up playing out this way, we're one month away from Big Ten football. It's been a long, annoying, tiring and indecisive road, but we'd all be just fine with that if we're watching Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten in 30 days.