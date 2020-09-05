Sights And Sounds From #LetThemPlay Rally

Michigan players, families, fans and Jim Harbaugh marched through the streets of Ann Arbor to show how badly they want to play.
Chris Hutchinson, father of Aidan Hutchinson, and Peach Pagano, mother of Carlo Kemp, were two of the ring leaders for Saturday's march and rally in an effort to spread the message that the players and coaches want to play.
Everyone gathered at the Michigan Stadium tunnel, marched down State Street and concluded at The Diag on campus. Here's how it all looked.
Christ Hutchinson on the mic as the group marches through Ann Arbor.
Jack Harbaugh gave an inspirational speech at the conclusion of the event.
Chris Hutchinson was front and center for the entire march.
The group marches down State Street.
Ed McCaffrey and Jim Harbaugh speak before marching.
Aidan Hutchinson ready to march.
Jim Harbaugh made a big statement by showing up at the rally.
Jack Harbaugh is ever present.
The group cheered and chanted throughout.
Dylan McCaffrey and his father Ed spoke before the rally.
Several players showed up to show their support.
Carlo Kemp led a chant before marching.
Several sets of parents were involved.
Carlo Kemp walked with a sign and led chants.
Melissa Hutchinson speaks with Jim Harbaugh.
Carlo Kemp's mother Peach Pagano was instrumental in setting up the rally.
Aidan Hutchinson and his father Chris march on.
Peach Pagano speaking to the crowd before the march.
Carlo Kemp and his mother Peach Pagano.
Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson, Dylan McCaffrey, Jess Speight and Joel Honigford look on.
Jim Harbaugh looks on.
Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson and Dylan McCaffrey.
Dylan McCaffrey spoke with the media.
Ed McCaffrey was very supportive of the event.
