Sights And Sounds From #LetThemPlay Rally

Michigan players, families, fans and Jim Harbaugh marched through the streets of Ann Arbor to show how badly they want to play.

Chris Hutchinson, father of Aidan Hutchinson, and Peach Pagano, mother of Carlo Kemp, were two of the ring leaders for Saturday's march and rally in an effort to spread the message that the players and coaches want to play.

Everyone gathered at the Michigan Stadium tunnel, marched down State Street and concluded at The Diag on campus. Here's how it all looked.