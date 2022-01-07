He's Earned Whatever He's Asking For

Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh bet on himself in 2021 and it's about to pay off in a very, very big way - one way or another.

Following a brutal 2020 season that resulted in a 2-4 record and a near 50 percent reduction in pay, Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to be operating on borrowed time in Ann Arbor. Whether it was the record as an underdog, the record against AP top ten teams, the record against Ohio State or even the record against Michigan State, there were more than enough reasons for fans to be frustrated with the results through Harbaugh's first six years.

Heading into the 2021 season, most analysts expected more of the same from Harbaugh and the Wolverines. With predictions ranging from 6-6 to 9-3, the general consensus was that Michigan was headed for another disappointing third-place finish within its own division - meaning more uncertainty for Harbaugh's future at the University of Michigan.

While there is still uncertainty surrounding Jim Harbaugh's future at the University of Michigan, it's for entirely different reasons than most anticipated at this point in the year. Instead, the uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh's future at Michigan now stems from the fact that he put together one of the most successful seasons in Michigan Football history - cruising to a 12-2 record in 2021 that included wins over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship.

As a result of his massive success in 2021, Harbaugh's name is once again being mentioned as a leading candidate for several NFL head coaching jobs - including the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

With NFL franchises ready and willing to go deep into their pocketbooks for a head coach like Harbaugh, the University of Michigan better be prepared to play ball as well. While an increase in pay is the most obvious solution, the sticking point for Harbaugh and Michigan reportedly has more to do with things like support for his staff and NIL opportunities for his players.

Regardless of what the sticking points may be, the reality is that Harbaugh has likely earned every single bit of whatever he's asking for from Michigan or from any potential NFL suitor. Whether it ends up being Ann Arbor, sunny California or somewhere in between, something tells me that Jim Harbaugh is about to get everything he's asking for one way or another.