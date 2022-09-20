Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

Coming off of a five touchdown performance on Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh offered a tremendous compliment to Michigan's Blake Corum.

Although Michigan running back Blake Corum only carried the ball 12 times on Saturday, he still managed to find the endzone a whopping five times - a career high for the talented junior. 

InShot_20220918_144409890

When asked about Corum's development during his time at Michigan, Harbaugh couldn't say enough good things about his RB1. 

"He was just so good right when he got here," Harbaugh said. "He's always maintained an impeccable approach to the game of football in terms of work ethic. I think he's added a few pounds this off-season and its all strength, it's all lean-muscle mass. Just as fast, just as quick. Probably no better example of selflessness in the program than Blake Corum. He's a tremendous worker and a tremendous leader, I can't say enough good things about him. He's always been good, his approach has always been A++ and his play speaks for itself."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Corum currently leads the Wolverines in rushing through three weeks, posting team highs in carries (34), yards (235) and touchdowns (7). 

While Saturday was impressive in terms of points scored, Corum admits that the Wolverines remain largely untested heading into conference play on Saturday.

"I don't know how good we are. I feel like we look good, but we haven't really faced any adversity yet - so I really don't know how good we're going to be. I feel it, I feel like we're going to be great. I can't tell you. But I'll tell you, by the look of things, the sky is the limit for this offense."

Corum and the Wolverines will open conference play this Saturday at the Big House against 3-0 Maryland. 

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Stadium: Michigan Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX

InShot_20220917_202125769
Football

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_014932743
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
kirk ferentz jim harbaugh
Football

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_015109855
Football

Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football, Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards
Football

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_210035486
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Blake Corum Eats In Rout Of UConn

By Brandon Brown
msu-football-mel-tucker-2021
Football

Tuck Bummin

By Christopher Breiler