Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

Although Michigan running back Blake Corum only carried the ball 12 times on Saturday, he still managed to find the endzone a whopping five times - a career high for the talented junior.

When asked about Corum's development during his time at Michigan, Harbaugh couldn't say enough good things about his RB1.

"He was just so good right when he got here," Harbaugh said. "He's always maintained an impeccable approach to the game of football in terms of work ethic. I think he's added a few pounds this off-season and its all strength, it's all lean-muscle mass. Just as fast, just as quick. Probably no better example of selflessness in the program than Blake Corum. He's a tremendous worker and a tremendous leader, I can't say enough good things about him. He's always been good, his approach has always been A++ and his play speaks for itself."

Corum currently leads the Wolverines in rushing through three weeks, posting team highs in carries (34), yards (235) and touchdowns (7).

While Saturday was impressive in terms of points scored, Corum admits that the Wolverines remain largely untested heading into conference play on Saturday.

"I don't know how good we are. I feel like we look good, but we haven't really faced any adversity yet - so I really don't know how good we're going to be. I feel it, I feel like we're going to be great. I can't tell you. But I'll tell you, by the look of things, the sky is the limit for this offense."

Corum and the Wolverines will open conference play this Saturday at the Big House against 3-0 Maryland.