The Three Wolverines With Heisman Potential In 2022

Two Wolverines have taken the trip to New York as Heisman Finalists during Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan and the 2022 season could make it three.

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to once again be front and center in the Big Ten Championship discussion when the 2022 season kicks off this fall. Though questions remain defensively, the Michigan offense is absolutely loaded with talent - including a few that are fully capable of ending up as part of this years Heisman Trophy finalist class.

Here are three Wolverines that have the best shot in 2022:

Blake Corum, RB - Junior

Michigan fans may have forgotten that Blake Corum's name was beginning to be mentioned as an early Heisman contender following his impressive start to the 2021 season.

By the end of week two, Corum's 282 rushing yards over the first two games of the season were the most by any Wolverine since Denard Robinson's unbelievable 456 rushing yards to start the 2010 season. Corum also became the first Michigan running back to open the season with three consecutive 100-plus rushing yard games since Mike Hart - former Michigan running back and current Michigan running backs coach - did it in 2007. Even though a lower-leg injury briefly derailed his season in 2021, Corum still finished his sophomore campaign with 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

If Corum is able to remain healthy during his junior campaign, don't be surprised if you see his name pop up once again in the early Heisman discussion for 2022.

Donovan Edwards, RB - Sophomore

Though used sparingly, Edwards found a way to make his mark on the 2021 Championship campaign in more ways than one.

During a late season road contest against Maryland, Edwards hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown. His 170 yards receiving are the most ever by a Michigan running back, a record that isn't likely to be broken anytime soon.

When the Wolverines needed a big play during the Big Ten Championship game, Edwards delivered once again - this time with his arm. In the first quarter of the Championship game against Iowa, Edwards took a backwards pass from quarterback Cade McNamara and launched a bomb to Roman Wilson for a 75-yard touchdown. That touchdown put Michigan up by two scores early.

“That was ready for prime time,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of the play. “It’s been ready for prime time for about seven weeks. First put it in before [Edwards] hurt his ankle. And then when he came back, started greasing it up again and knew that that one was going to work. We had it planned early.

“And he's never missed on that throw. Sometimes he throws it off his left, his right foot. He's always on the move running when he throws it. And every time, it's a dime.”

With so many tricks in his bag, Donovan Edwards is certainly a prime candidate for Heisman Trophy attention in 2022.

JJ McCarthy, QB - Sophomore

JJ McCarthy is the biggest wildcard in Michigan's Heisman race for one simple fact: He may not even be the starter. If McCarthy does get the nod from Harbaugh this Fall, you'd have to imagine that it wouldn't take long for his name to appear on Heisman lists. Though the sample size is limited, McCarthy has already proven he has the type of athleticism - and guts - that it takes to win the coveted trophy.

Rather than explain why, I'll simply let McCarthy's play do the talking here: