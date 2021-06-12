Juwan Howard is Staying Put, the Playoff is Expanding, Will Johnson in LA, Final Thoughts on Bo Schembechler
It's a lot of fun to talk about Juwan Howard and the future of Michigan basketball and conversely, it's really hard to talk about Bo Schembechler and Dr. Robert Anderson, but we do both in this episode.
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard has squashed NBA rumors per Adrian Wojnarowski, the College Football Playoff is going to expand and Will Johnson is officially visiting USC as we speak. Plus, we wrap up our discussion about the Bo Schembechler/Dr. Robert Anderson situation until further notice.