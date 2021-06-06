The Michigan Staff Hits the Camp Circuit, Jim Harbaugh Speaks about Bo, Juwan Howard's Name Pops Up Again, More

Camp season has officially returned and the Michigan staff has been busy. We got a chance to see them in action at Ferris State during the week and several left lasting impressions. Plus, Juwan Howard's name pops up again as another NBA job opens up.

Everyone is excited for the return of football, even in the month of June. With that return are plenty of travel plans for Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Recently, all but Matt Weiss were in Big Rapids for the Michigan Football Showcase at Ferris State University, where some of the coaches really stuck out, while others seemed to be finding their way still.

As far as the prospects go, Michigan commit Will Johnson was the big name at the camp and he spent a lot of time with the coaches — only they weren't all from Michigan. USC's cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was in attendance strictly to see Johnson ahead of the talented cornerback's official visit out west. Will spoke about all of that at the end of the camp and seems to be thinking about the process as rationally as a high school senior possibly can.

On the hardwood, Juwan Howard has been killing it and because of that, NBA teams have taken notice. Nothing has officially been extended or vetted yet, but as two solid jobs have opened up — the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trailblazers — Howard's name has been mentioned by prominent media members as a potential candidate for both jobs. There are a lot of reasons why Howard should and will stay in Ann Arbor, but there are just as many reasons why going to the NBA now makes sense.

We discuss all of that and more on Episode 25 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.