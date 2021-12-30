Michigan Discusses The Orange Bowl And The Future: “Michigan Should Be At The Top”

On Wednesday, a series of offensive players took to the podium ahead of the big New Year’s Eve showdown against Georgia. The Wolverines broke down how they think their offense can stack up with the vaunted Georgia D, reflected on how far the program has come this year and discussed the future of Michigan football after reaching the playoffs.

Cade McNamara: “I felt like this team was in a much different place [when I was a freshman], especially with the connection between the guys, the culture. Obviously we won some games in 2019, but we didn't win a Big Ten Championship or beat Ohio State. When I think of ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions,’ I just think of how far this program has come in the last two years, especially following last season, what a disappointment that was. It feels good that we can say that phrase with confidence now.”

The “Those Who Stay Will be Champions” is a common moniker around Michigan football but perhaps no team embodies it more than this one. The fact that the Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff just one year after a horrendous 2-4 season is a remarkable turnaround. Equally incredible is the fact that in an era where players hit the transfer portal at a moment’s notice and coaches get fired when sky high expectations aren’t met, everyone stuck around. McNamara returned. Hassan Haskins stayed. So did Aidan Hutchinson and many more. And of course, Jim Harbaugh was not fired. Now, all those guys have helped turn Michigan around and they are at the forefront of the College Football world once again with a legitimate shot at a title. All year the team talked about a different energy in the locker room. The cohesiveness of this team and the willingness to stick it out after the adversity last season is a big reason why they’re in the position they’re in today.

Hassan Haskins: “We know they've got a good front seven, but we've got a good O-line, you know. So it's going to be a fun, physical game. I like those type of games, so it's going to determine who wants the game the most. We're going to see on Friday.”

Looking at the actual on field matchup, Haskins basically sums up what this entire game boils down to. Michigan’s power running offense against Georgia’s stifling front-seven. It’s strength-on-strength. Michigan ran for an average of 223.8 yards per game while Georgia allowed just 81.7 rush yards per game. Something has to give. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines leaned on the run game, and this allowed them to put together long drives and wear down the Buckeyes D. In fact, they only had to pass the ball four times in the second half. Georgia presents a much more menacing matchup up front, but Haskins believes that running behind his O-line, which just won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in the country, is up for the challenge. It's an intriguing battle and whoever wins will be in great shape to take home the Orange Bowl.

Andrew Stuber: “We know what works. We know how to play Michigan football, and I think that it's important to continue playing what's best for us and not tailor it too much to the team we're playing. [Gattis] has done a great job all year and will continue to do a great job of calling great plays, forming up great plays, great formations and everything to prepare us for this game, so we're fully confident in him, all the coaches are fully confident in him, and the players are, as well.”

Stuber and the whole Michigan offense believe in Coach Gattis and hit home on an important game planning ideology. The Wolverines know what they do well. They know they are a run-first team that can pound the ball down their opponents’ throats, and they know that they can hit their shot plays when the time calls. It's a formula that has worked all year and they’re not going to try to reinvent themselves — even against Georgia and their number one ranked scoring defense. Georgia has a lot of talent, especially in its front seven, but Michigan has some explosive players of its own. Josh Gattis didn’t win the Broyles Award by accident and he’s putting together a game plan that gives Michigan the best chance to win, even if that means going right at the meat of the Bulldogs D.

Andrew Vastardis: “I think the relationships and how to go about preparing for these moments, how to go about work ethic, that's really the legacy I think we've left, and obviously this is how we believe it should be. Michigan should be at the top. Michigan should be playing for the top. I think that legacy must carry on, and I think we have the best staff and young group of players to carry that on because it's not just the old guys bringing that work every day. It's not just the old guys carrying the lunch pail. It's everyone, top to bottom. I feel very confident about that carrying on into the future.”

A lot can be made about what’s different about this year’s Michigan team or how the Wolverines stack up against Georgia, but Vastardis has a bigger picture takeaway. Regardless of the result Friday night, Michigan has accomplished more than anyone thought was possible this year. Beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten seemed more like wishful thinking than actual goals for the season but the Wolverines did so and left no doubt in the process. Now, Michigan has set itself up to have a shot at winning the Big Ten, keep getting wins along the recruiting trail and be in the College Football Playoff conversation every year. The 2021 season has been a complete 180 for a program that appeared to be heading in the wrong direction after last year. A win on Friday would be a huge accomplishment but no matter the result, the focus of Michigan football moving forward must be about making this year the norm and not the exception.