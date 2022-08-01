Is Cade McNamara The Most Disrespected QB In The Country?

Given the way things have gone in Ann Arbor over the last two decades, you would think that a QB who helped deliver a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff would be a lock for the starting job in 2022. That is far from the case when it comes to the QB battle at Michigan. Although returning starter Cade McNamara will enter fall camp on Wednesday as QB1, most within the U-M fanbase are of the belief - even hopeful - that it will instead be sophomore QB JJ McCarthy that takes field for the opening drive when Michigan opens the season on Sept. 3.

During his time at the podium at Big Ten Media Days, McNamara was asked repeatedly about the highly anticipated quarterback battle in Ann Arbor.

"No matter what position you're in, if you become complacent, you become vulnerable. I think this whole entire situation has really helped me in that sense. I have zero complacency as to what my situation is and where I'm at on the depth chart, so, if anything, I'm getting better faster than just me sitting in the quarterback room comfortably."

"I feel like it's my team," said McNamara. "I feel like...nothing against anyone...I just think I've put myself in a position that, if I say something, it will be listened to."

While McNamara has seemingly done and said all of the right things, the vast majority of fans still seem ready to move on. In fact, a recent poll indicated that a whopping 70 percent of U-M fans believe it is time for JJ McCarthy to take over as QB1

So, why are folks so eager to move on from a guy who helped deliver so much success? The answer is simple: McCarthy looks better.

Though McNamara provided a certain level of stability and reliability at the QB position in 2021, McCarthy proved to be absolutely electric when he was on the field. Whether it's his mobility or live wire for an arm, the general belief is that McCarthy is capable of doing everything McNamara can do - but that the same cannot be said the other way around.

