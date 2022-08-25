McNamara Continues To Solidify Himself As QB1

One of the biggest questions of the off-season for Michigan Football was about the quarterback position: Would it be talented sophomore JJ McCarthy, or would it be senior - and returning starter - Cade McNamara. Just nine days out from kickoff, it looks like Michigan fans may finally have an answer.

Shortly after being named one of five team captains for the 2022 season, quarterback Cade McNamara took to podium and displayed a level of confidence that screams QB1.

“I think I’m by far playing my best football that I ever have in my life right now,” said McNamara. “I think I’m pushing the ball downfield, I’m throwing the ball with accuracy. My mechanics seem very clean right now. I’m not missing very often. My recognition of the defense right now, it seems very clean. And I think, the more time we’ve spent with the receivers over camp, I’ve been able to gain even more chemistry with them and just finding zones, whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage on how we’re dealing with those and our concepts and everything. I think this team is really ready.”

McNamara's assessment of himself actually matches up pretty well with what several practice observers have seen so far. During a recent interview with 97.1 The ticket, BTN's Dave Revsine raved about McNamara's consistency and efficiency after taking in a practice in Ann Arbor.

“I thought both quarterbacks looked very good, but man, McNamara — the ball never hits the ground when he’s in there,” Revsine said. “He’s so accurate.”

“I just feel like McNamara makes such good decisions that I don’t think it’s worth the risk. I think you want a guy that doesn’t put the ball in harms way, simply because you don’t need the risk.”