U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.

After news broke of McNamara's intent to transfer, several Wolverines took to social media to publicly thank the veteran QB for everything he did for the program.

"Cade, my brother," wrote senior captain Mike Sainristil. "I appreciate you forever, you are 100% the reason I flipped my commitment back in 2018. You told me we'd be the difference makers here and that stands true to this day. I got yo back my boy. Go be special. Love you 12 Gauge."

Here's what some of the other Wolverines had to say about news of McNamara's transfer:

Here's a look at some of McNamara's career highs at the University of Michigan:



Passing

Attempts: 44 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

28 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021) Y ards: 383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021) TDs: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)

Rushing

Attempts: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)

At Michigan

All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media; 2021)

Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

Two-year letterman (2020-21)

Has appeared in 21 games with 16 starts

McNamara played a critical role in helping to reset the culture within the football program in 2021, helping lead the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff during the 2021 season. Although his next destination is uncertain at this point, there's absolutely no question that a whole host of Power Five programs are lining up to make their pitch.